ALBANY – Albany is now home to affordable tires, custom wheels and alignments with the opening of RNR Tire Express. Situated at 1407 Dawson Road, the new Albany location marks the sixth RNR Tire Express store in the state.
RNR Tire Express Albany is the first Dougherty County location, and provides quality products and services from knowledgeable team members for as little as $20 down for a set of tires, plus flexible and easy payment options.
RNR Tire Express is filling a void in southwest Georgia’s automotive aftermarket retail sector. The pandemic has left many locals keeping their vehicles – and old tires – longer due to the uncertainty of the economy, which puts drivers at risk. High-quality tires are crucial for keeping families safe, and RNR Tire Express will make new tires accessible to all.
“The importance of reliability and safety when it comes to car parts is second-to-none, especially for those raising families and those who depend on their vehicles on a daily basis,” Candace Lovett, marketing manager for RNR Tire Express in Albany, said. “The owners, team members and I are elated to have the opportunity to provide these safe options to communities in Albany, Dougherty County and beyond.”
The clean, modern, 6,000-square-foot RNR Tire Express store allows customers to choose from the largest selection of brand-name tires and wheels with convenient, no credit hassle, payment options designed to fit each customer’s unique budget. In addition, customers have a robust selection of both new and previously rented merchandise, with RNR carrying every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry. Customers choose the right product for their vehicle and provide professional installation at no extra charge. Additionally, customers are offered free nitrogen, roadside assistance, and lifetime tire rotation and balancing with their sale or rental.
“At RNR we emphasize serving each customer and listening intently to find out what they need,” Lovett said. “We make sure to take the time and effort to ensure every family who comes through our doors leaves with a safe set of tires without needing a credit check. We also are excited to continue engaging with, and making a difference in the Albany community through charity events and tire giveaways.”
For more information about RNR Tire Express in Albany, visit RNRTires.com or call (229) 518-1969.
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no-credit hassle payment options designed to fit each customer’s unique budgets.
Established in 2000, RNR has grown to more than 150 locations in 26 states. For more information about RNR Tire Express, visit www.RNRtires.com.
