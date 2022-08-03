BroceHeadshot.png

Candice Broce

 Special Photo: Governor's Office

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youths in state custody.

“My administration has taken great strides to support foster parents in the critically important mission of caring for Georgia children in need,” Kemp said in a news release. “Our state believes in protecting life at all stages, and we’re committed to achieving this goal. We hope this new campaign reaches more who are ready to answer this call.”

