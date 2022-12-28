brundage.jpg

Tracy Brundage has completed her initial semester as ABAC’s first female president.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — It won’t snow in Tifton on Mother’s Day. That’s one thing Tracy Brundage can count on as she concludes her first fall semester as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Brundage was the president of Keystone College in La Plume, Pa., for the past four years before moving her family 1,000 miles to south Georgia to become the first female president in the history of ABAC on Aug. 1.

