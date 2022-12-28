TIFTON — It won’t snow in Tifton on Mother’s Day. That’s one thing Tracy Brundage can count on as she concludes her first fall semester as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brundage was the president of Keystone College in La Plume, Pa., for the past four years before moving her family 1,000 miles to south Georgia to become the first female president in the history of ABAC on Aug. 1.
“Yes, it actually snowed on Mother’s Day up there,” Brundage said with a laugh. “In fact, it snowed a lot in that area. I really won’t miss the winter weather.”
Quite the athlete, Brundage played basketball for Franklin and Marshall College and Gettysburg College during her college days. Six operations on her knee curtailed a promising career on the hardwood. She relied on quick hands and a deadeye shooting touch from long range.
At ABAC, she will rely on 25 years of experience in higher education to guide her path. Plus, she’s joining an institution that has established quite a niche of its own.
“I did my research on ABAC,” Brundage said. “The mission of the college attracted me, and I thought it was a perfect fit for my skills.”
ABAC enrolled 3,649 students for the 2022 fall semester from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties, 58 of Florida’s 67 counties, 16 states, and 26 countries. More than 1,350 students live on campus in modern apartment-style residence halls.
“ABAC is a special place,” Brundage said. “I knew that coming in, and everything I have learned since I arrived has enhanced that evaluation. Everyone has been so nice here. I like Tifton. I like the people.”
Brundage’s husband, John, and children, Sophia, 12, and Olivia, 10, also have made the adjustment to south Georgia. Gnats and humidity are now a part of their vocabulary.
“When we moved here in late July, the girls immediately fell in love with the pool,” Brundage said. “It seemed like they lived in it for about a week.”
A native of Scranton, Pa., Brundage has lived in various parts of Pennsylvania throughout her life. Her parents met in high school, and she was the first one to go to college on her mother’s side of the family.
Brundage’s father was a sixth-grade teacher for more than 30 years. He also owned a sporting goods and clothing store. Her mother worked in the store during the day while her dad was teaching.
Growing up in a rural community, Brundage enjoyed climbing trees, catching bugs, exploring hiking trails, and creating adventures of her own in the backyard.
“When I look back over the course of my life, there are countless role models, — my parents, grandparents, teachers, and mentors — who have paved the way for me to sit in this chair as the president of ABAC,” Brundage said.
Before becoming Keystone’s 11th president in 2018, Brundage served for one year as the college’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Prior to Keystone, she was the vice president for work force development at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University.
Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, a master of education degree in training and development and a Ph.D. in work force education and development, both from Penn State University.
In the private sector, Brundage has owned and operated a Victorian bed and breakfast in Lock Haven, Pa., and worked as an information technology instructor with a private firm in Lancaster, Pa, while also living on a small farm in the county.
“I’m a shaper, a builder, and I’m so excited about the possibilities at ABAC,” Brundage said. “We need to plan for the future, nurture talent, and grow.
“We need to be relevant. Our programs need to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow and for continuous life-long learning. We need to understand what makes ABAC distinctive in the marketplace, market our competitive advantages and build them into our brand.”
ABAC offers 14 bachelor’s degree programs, including agribusiness, writing and communication, agriculture, rural community development, agricultural communication, nursing, agricultural education, natural resource management, biology, agricultural technology management, history and government, business, environmental horticulture, and criminal justice.
As a former college athlete, Brundage said she is aware of the benefits of teamwork. She’s counting on the ABAC Family for support.
“There is an amazing amount of pride here,” Brundage said. “I know that everyone will work hard, keep our students in sharp focus, and keep moving forward. By doing that, we will transform the lives of ABAC students.
“What an incredible sense of purpose, knowing that every day we can touch the lives of the students we serve, and, in the process, we help change destinies and improve our communities for the future.”
Brundage spent her first five months on the job meeting with ABAC faculty, staff, and administrators, attending community functions, taking part in University System of Georgia training exercises and meetings, and visiting with ABAC Foundation donors. She’s a good listener.
“I have been so interested in what people have shared with me,” Brundage said. “One common theme is how proud everyone is of this amazing institution. I can take what I learned from these meetings to help us frame strategic initiatives and divisional objectives that support the overarching goals of the institution.
“To me, the mission of ABAC is clear. I plan to stay laser-focused on that mission. Together with the administration, faculty, and staff, we will plan the work and work the plan. There is much to do, and we will do it together.”