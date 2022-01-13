TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center will close its 20th Street lobby and entrance on a temporary basis starting Monday to accommodate renovations to the facility. Patients and visitors are asked to enter through the hospital’s new 18th Street entrance.
“Now that our new emergency center and patient tower are open, we will be finalizing the seamless connection of the older facility to the newer facility,” TRMC Chief Operating Officer Alex Le said in a news release. “This will require us to close the 20th Street lobby for about 12 weeks, and we will have to re-route patients and visitors. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests during this transition.”
Le said patients and visitors are asked to park in one of the 18th Street parking lots and enter through the 18th Street lobby. There, they will receive a COVID-19 screening, and an ambassador will guide the patient or visitor to the appropriate check-in area or hospital unit.
“The exception are heart and vascular center patients, who can park in the 20th Street parking lot, enter through the entrance in TRMC’s 20th Street garage, and take the elevator to the second floor,” said Le. “The garage elevator will go to the second floor only during this renovation phase.”
Signage will be placed around the TRMC campus to help guide patients and visitors.
Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, visitation at TRMC is currently at Level Purple. Visit www.mysouthwell.com/COVID-19 to read the full Level Purple visitation policy. For further assistance, call the TRMC Healthcare Concierge at (229) 353-CARE.
