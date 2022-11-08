ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia.

The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and heavy winds as a Category 1 hurricane to the Sunshine State, which is still reeling from the late-September Hurricane Ian that killed more than 100 residents.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News