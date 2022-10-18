January 6th Committee Holds First Hearing Since July

A video of former President Donald Trump is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

 Alex Wong via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena of Trump for documents and sworn testimony “in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.”

