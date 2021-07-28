ALBANY -- A Tuesday evening storm in the Albany area brought heavy rain, caused power outages of up to five hours and caused some traffic delays from downed trees, but no severe damage was reported by Dougherty County and Albany officials.
“Low-lying areas had some flooding,” Assistant Albany Fire Chief Rubin Jordan said.
Flooding was reported along the 2500 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 1100 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 100 block of Collins Street, the 400 block of Redbud Road, the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Campbell Street, the 200 block of West Tift Avenue, the 2500 block of Bettys Drive and the 1500 block of Malone Drive in Albany and Dougherty County.
Downed trees temporarily blocked traffic at North County Line Road and Sylvester Highway and on the 5800 block of Old Dawson Road, and a power outage affected a traffic light at the intersection of Ledo Road and Nottingham Way, officials reported.
The power also affected electric customers in that area, and another power outage was reported in the 200 block of West Tift Avenue. About 141 Albany Utilities customers had power out from about 6:34 p.m.-11:32 p.m., and some 200 households in the Ledo Road/Nottingham Way area had power out for three to four hours, officials said.
Sublet.com, owned by Nestpick Inc, ranked 20 cities from across the globe according to their projected water shortage ratios in 2040 as part of Nestpick's 2050 Climate Change City Index. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.