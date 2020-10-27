ALBANY -- The Turner Job Corps Center in Albany is envisioning a “renaissance,” moving forward with a new director, new trade program and new mission.
Like many educational institutions, the center has adapted to the reality of COVID-19 by moving to virtual learning after Albany became a hot spot for the virus in March.
TJC offers students ages 16 to 24 a chance to get a high school diploma or complete the general educational development test (GED) requirements. Students can simultaneously train in one of 14 trade areas that include automotive and machine repair, construction, culinary arts, health care and landscaping.
The newest addition began shortly before the pandemic hit.
“One of the biggest things is the corrections trade,” Victoria Green Brackins, the center’s business-community liaison, said of the new program. “(Graduates) can be placed directly into the Department of Corrections. There’s a big need for that right now.”
In addition to being in demand, the starting salary is not bad, she said.
“I think they’re getting $30,,000 to $40,000 a year annually after they graduate,” she said. “That’s a good benefit, getting them a good, livable wage.”
Enrollment at the Albany campus of the federal program has dropped during the novel coronavirus crisis, from a recent high of about 622 to 549, which includes students who have graduated, as of this week.
Some students had to get jobs and help out with their families since they were forced to leave the campus living quarters, which include three male dorms and one female dorm and a center where students can live with children ages 2 to 4.
The center is looking to bring students back to the campus and recently received approval of its re-opening plan.
“Because Albany was a hot spot, we don’t think it will be before the first of the year before we bring them back,” Gaskins said.
During the down time, workers are refurbishing two residential buildings that were damaged during storms in recent years.
Nathaniel Green, the new director, came on board in mid-September, but his introduction to the community has been delayed by the pandemic.
That introduction will come during a Dec. 8 virtual Community Relations Committee meeting.
Prior to that, on Nov. 12, the center will hold a ribbon-cutting for the corrections trade program.
The Job Corps is a national program that accepts students who meet requirements from all over the country. About 2 percent of the program participants at the Albany campus are local students, and many come from the Atlanta and Savannah areas and return there after graduation, Gaskins said.
Students receive a $34,000 scholarship, which includes housing, food and uniforms appropriate to the areas in which they are training.
Students work on a pace-based system, with some completing diploma or GED requirements before moving into trade training while some pursue both simultaneously. Some students are in joint enrollment in the program and also at Albany State University or Albany Technical College.
“Also, we want to enlist community partners,” Gaskins said. "We have strong partnerships with lots of people. We want to continue where students can do work-based training with some of our partners.”
