ALBANY — As Monday’s Martin Luther King Day approaches, it is important to consider the messages of hope espoused by King and others.
One such comment is “The greatest among you will be he who serves others.” King himself said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ “
Reflecting on these thoughts of service, Turner Job Corps Center in Albany has decided to make Martin Luther King Day a “day on, not off.” The center plans to launch its 2022 service year in pursuit of a goal of 3,200 community service hours (double the 2021 goal), with a “Full Day On” the ground for community impact.
Stakeholders are invited to share their organization’s events and activities for a historic “service” holiday, as well as make note of the center’s plans below. TJCC encourages interested persons to reach out if they feel they could be of assistance or just want to join in the center’s efforts and celebration.
TJCC is looking forward to a great year of safe and effective partnering to strengthen and grow our community.
TJCC Martin Luther King Day Full On Schedule of Events Jan. 17:
♦ 8-10:30 a.m.: Community clean up (trash collection) — Clark Avenue and Turner Field Road.
♦ 8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Winter gear distribution for the homeless in Albany Sylvester, Camilla, Cordele, Atlanta.
