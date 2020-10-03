Turtle Grove Park play area to close while renovations are under way

ALBANY -- Albany’s Turtle Grove Park’s play area is getting a new shell, so to speak, as a renovation project that starts this week will include removing mulch and replacing it with a rubber surface.
The project, which will see the play area closed beginning on Monday, is anticipated to improve water flow during heavy rains and provide a safer play area for children.
Dougherty County, which owns and maintains the downtown park that includes the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau and Ray Charles Plaza, expects the play area will be closed for up to 60 days. The rest of the park will remain open during that time.
“The biggest difference you will see is all that play surface will be taken out,” said Jeremy Brown, project engineer with the Dougherty County Public Works Department. “A drainage system will be installed. If there are any flood waters, it’s a good fit for wet areas.”
Mulch will be replaced with a recycled rubberized play surface, Brown said, such as that used at amusement parks and other play areas. It can be applied more thickly in areas where children are more prone to fall.
“It will definitely be a lot safer, (and) will be ADA-compliant,” Brown said.
The material will cover about 12,000 square feet of area and comes in bright colors.
“In addition to the play surface, we’re going to replace the sun shade, the awnings, that are out there,” Brown said.
The timing of the renovations were planned to come after the heavy summer use when there are not as many visitors to the park. The Dougherty County Commission approved funding for the project in the amount of $198,499 in August.
The turtle statues in the park also will receive a fresh coat of paint. While contractors are on the job, fencing will be placed around the work area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.