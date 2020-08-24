ALBANY -- A Sunday-night head-on collision in Albany left two men dead and injured two others, who remained hospitalized on Monday.
Cedrick Marshall, 40, of Albany and 51-year-old Jerry Smith were killed in the three-car crash that occurred at around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Madison Street and Gaines Avenue, the Albany Police Department said.
Marshall was the driver of a 2020 Nissan Rogue that crashed head-on into a 1994 Dodge Dakota driven by Evenson Sibley, police said. Marshall, who was driving south on South Madison, passed a 2009 Nissan Maxima stopped at the intersection of Gaines Avenue.
As Marshall passed, he sideswiped Sibley’s car and crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, where he struck the Dakota, which was facing north and also stopped at the intersection.
Aliyah Allen, 21, who was driving the Maxima, was uninjured.
Marshall and Smith were not properly restrained at the time of the accident, police said. Three passengers from the accident received injuries listed as serious in police reports.
George Russell, 43, a passenger in the Rogue, was treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and transferred to another facility, a hospital spokesman said. Sibley was in good condition, and Kenny Hollis, 36, who was riding in the Dakota, was treated and discharged.
