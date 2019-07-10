ALBANY — Two defendants found guilty by a citizen jury on multiple drug-related charges earlier this year were sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge, Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler announced.
Thyrone Jones, 44, of Pelham, was convicted on eight counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute following a three-day trial that began on March 18. His co-defendant, Kareda McGee, 31, also of Pelham, was convicted on two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on all charges. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Jones to 240 months imprisonment plus nine years supervised release and McGee to 21 months to serve consecutive to any probation revocation imposed by Mitchell County Superior Court for her 2015 conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Jones has a prior federal conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal court system.
The facts presented at trial show Jones sold various amounts of cocaine to confidential informants under surveillance on eight separate occasions from February 2018 to July 2018, all within Pelham’s city limits. McGee was involved in the illegal transactions during three of those sales.
Court officials said that when a search warrant was executed in July 2018 at the residence shared by Jones and McGee, Pelham police found more than $15,000 in cash, quantities of cocaine and a set of digital scales, along with multiple text messages requesting illegal drugs.
“Today’s sentencing shows that drug dealers who continue to endanger the public will face serious federal prison time in Middle Georgia,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to commend the Pelham Police Department, and thank those officers for their commitment to making their hometown a safer place for people to live and work.”
The case was investigated by the Pelham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the federal government.