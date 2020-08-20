TIFTON -- On behalf of Henry Boyette and family and The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship was recently presented to two full-time students.
The 2020 Ilse Boyette recipients were Daisha Marshall and Alivia Mathis. Marshall is a full-time student at Valdosta State University, where she is obtaining a Ph.D in secondary education with a concentration in Chemistry. Upon graduation from high school, Marshall was accepted into VSU and classified as a sophomore due to dual enrollment classes she took during her junior and senior year of high school, as well as summer courses.
Mathis is obtaining a degree in pharmaceutical medicine. She is a full-time student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College majoring in Biology. In spring 2021, Mathis said she plans to apply to the Pharmacy Program of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, with hopes of getting her pharmD. She is currently a pharmacy technician at CVS Pharmacy.
“My academic, work and personal experiences have led me to this career goal," Mathis said. "I know the meaning of hard work and how to overcome challenges in my personal and academic life. Being a full-time student and working does have its hardship at times, but I wouldn’t change it.”
These scholarships are a $500 cash award, to be used on book expenses at the school of the recipient’s choice. Funds have been made possible through the Ilse Boyette Memorial; as well as Tour de Tifton, which is sponsored through the Tiftarea YMCA. For more information on the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship, contact the foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit the www.trmcf.com website.
The Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship was established in memory of Ilse Boyette for her love of nursing and the health care field.
