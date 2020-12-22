CAMILLA -- Tyson Foods team members from the company's plant here have provided gifts to help make holiday wishes come true for local foster children and adults with disabilities in partnership with the Mitchell County Division of Family & Children Services and Mitchell-Baker Service Center, respectively.
Over the weekend, Tyson team members purchased presents -- a wide variety, ranging from dolls and karaoke machines to clothing and comforters -- that were presented to the organizations to pass on to the kids and adults. Tyson Foods has been donating gifts to the groups for more than 20 years, aiming to make the holidays a little brighter for the Camilla community.
In total, more than 100 kids and adults will get to unwrap holiday gifts this year provided by Tyson team members.
The Mitchell-Baker Service Center distributed gifts to its adult clients during its annual holiday celebration on Friday. The Mitchell County DFCS will pass out presents with children to align with their own caregivers’ celebrations this holiday season.
