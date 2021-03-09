CAMILLA – Tyson Foods announced recently that 35 plant locations have been recognized by The North American Meat Institute for their dedication to making a positive environmental impact. The Environmental Recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems.
“We are proud to see these individual plants being honored for their commitment to environmental improvement” Kim Dirks, senior director of EHS operations for Tyson, said. “It’s a testament to our commitment at Tyson to implement solutions that help to enhance our environmental stewardship while working to put food on America’s tables.”
“NAMI’s Environmental Recognition Program Awards are earned by companies with programs demonstrating continuous environmental improvement,” Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said in a news release. “NAMI members voted to designate environmental sustainability a non-competitive issue within the organization enabling and encouraging members to share their best practices with each other to improve the industry as a whole. Tyson Foods’ many Environmental Recognition Awards demonstrates a commitment to the environment, but also recognizes them as a leader within the industry.”
The recognition awards are categorized by four tiers, to encourage EMS development through a step-by-step approach. Tier I recognizes compliance policies and Tier 4 represents the highest level of environmental management.
Tyson’s Camilla plant received an award in the Tier 3 poultry plant category.
