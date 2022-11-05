ALBANY — Making his last pitch in the final days of the long campaign, U.S. House candidate Chris West was making sure to leave no stone unturned, visiting areas throughout the District 2 territory.
“We’ve been out in east Albany, south Albany, a lot of communities that have been left behind,” the Republican candidate said. “I think that’s unfortunate, and that’s what we’re going to change when we get up there.”
West, who was raised in Thomasville and serves as general for Terramore Development based there, is looking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who has served for three decades in office. West is a Georgia Air National Guard member and attended grade school in Colquitt County.
Asked to identify the top issues in the race, West, who made a stop at a Thursday Rotary Club meeting, quickly named inflation.
“It’s the economy, just the rising prices and inflation,” he said. “Our farmers, who are paying over $5 (a gallon) for diesel have been devastated. I think that’s going to be a key to being able to beat Sanford, just somebody who’s spent their whole life in this community. When I go to D.C., I’m going to be fighting for the people of southwest Georgia. We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm for a younger candidate who understands agriculture.”
Farmers also are seeing an increase in costs for fertilizer and other agricultural chemicals and families also have been impacted, West said.
The candidate, who won the nomination in a six-candidate race, blamed his opponent for some of the increase in prices.
“I want to cut wasteful spending,” he said, giving as examples “two of the big spending bills, Build Back Better and the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.
“Even (former President) Obama’s economic adviser said it would lead to more inflation. He was right. It had the effect of increasing inflation. Now (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi said we want to talk about anything other than the economy.”
West’s prescription for the economy is creating an environment conducive for business that he said includes lowering taxes and eliminating regulations. He also said he thinks the new district, which includes voters pulled in from Thomas and other counties, is more favorable for a Republican.
Another issue on West’s radar is crime.
On abortion, he said that he would have to review Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s nationwide abortion proposal before announcing his position on the legislation. The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has not had a big impact, he said.
“The Dobbs decision pushed abortion back down to the states,” West said. “In my view, not much has changed with abortion. Democrats have made it an issue.”