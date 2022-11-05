U.S. House candidate Chris West makes case during Albany visit on Thursday

U.S. House District 2 candidate Chris West, left, made a Thursday stop in Albany ahead of Tuesday's election.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Making his last pitch in the final days of the long campaign, U.S. House candidate Chris West was making sure to leave no stone unturned, visiting areas throughout the District 2 territory.

“We’ve been out in east Albany, south Albany, a lot of communities that have been left behind,” the Republican candidate said. “I think that’s unfortunate, and that’s what we’re going to change when we get up there.”

