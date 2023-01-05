House speaker.jpg

House reading clerk Tylease Alli got a good measure of TV fame this week as she tracked multiple votes in Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next speaker.

 Special Photo; via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned without a speaker for the second day in a row as Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.

The 216-214 vote to adjourn until noon on Thursday came after the House adjourned to give McCarthy and his opponents more time to negotiate a path forward during a closed-door meeting.

