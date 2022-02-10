WASHINGTON — The increased demand and the constraints on the global supply chain have combined to place enormous strain on the nation’s warehouse and logistics industries, and has prompted the U.S. Department of Labor to take heightened action to ensure that warehouse and logistics workers’ wages and workplace rights are protected.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division has announced a Warehouse and Logistics Worker initiative designed to help ensure that workers in these industries, including delivery drivers, truck drivers and others are:
♦ Paid all their legally earned wages, including minimum and overtime;
♦ Safe from workplace harassment and retaliation when they claim their rights;
♦ Not prevented from taking time off from work under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The initiative also will target misclassification of employees as independent contractors, a common occurrence in both industries that denies workers their full wages and legal protections.
“The pandemic highlighted the vital role warehouse workers, delivery drivers, truck drivers and others in the warehousing and logistics industries play in supporting our nation’s homes, businesses and economy,” acting Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman said in a news release. “These essential workers ensure medical supplies, construction materials, food and clothing, and many other necessities of daily life arrive where they are needed, and the Wage and Hour Division will use all of its tools to ensure employers comply with federal labor laws and pay workers their hard-earned wages.”
The Wage and Hour Division’s initiative will use education, outreach and vigorous enforcement to increase compliance and reduce industry violations. It also will identify key stakeholders, such as worker advocacy groups, employers and employer organizations to ensure the initiative’s effectiveness.
For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at (866) 4US-WAGE (487-9243). Learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the division. Workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions — regardless of their immigration status — and the department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.
