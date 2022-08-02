U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock's bill to rename the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center the “Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center” in honor of the late Sen. Max Cleland of Georgia passed the Senate unanimously.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, saw his bill to rename the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center the “Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center” in honor of the late Sen. Max Cleland of Georgia pass the Senate unanimously. In December, Warnock led a bicameral, bipartisan effort alongside Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.
“As a voice for Georgia, it is an honor to follow the long and noble legacy paved by Max Cleland in his 50 years of service to Georgians, veterans, and our country,” Warnock said. “Georgia and our nation lost a true giant of public service, an empathetic leader and a passionate patriot with a warrior’s heart for our veterans and communities. It was a great privilege to bring Republicans and Democrats together to honor a man of Sen. Cleland’s magnitude. His life and legacy live forever in our hearts, and it is only fitting for his name to don the Atlanta VA Medical Center.”
Max Cleland lost three limbs in Vietnam defending the nation’s freedoms, but that did not stop him from a decadeslong career serving in public office and advocating for veterans. Cleland noted he was called to service; after retiring from the military he served as a Georgia state senator, led the U.S. Veterans Administration under President Jimmy Carter, served as Georgia Secretary of State, and later served in the U.S. Senate.
He was a recipient of the Silver Star and the Bronze Star for courageous action in combat. In 2009, President Obama nominated Cleland to serve as the Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission. Cleland’s patriotism and love for mankind was often admired by his colleagues and the many who loved him.
