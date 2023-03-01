asu graduation.jpg

 File Photo: Reginald Christian

WASHINGTON — The majority conservative wing of the U.S. Supreme Court appear skeptical that the Biden administration has the authority to implement a federal student debt relief program that was estimated to potentially aid millions of borrowers.

The conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority on the court, questioned whether the Department of Education could implement a program without explicit congressional approval that would cost more than $400 billion over the course of 30 years.

