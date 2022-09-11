The United States hit its one millionth transplant recently – a world record and huge accomplishment for every single hospital in the country and hundreds of thousands of patients and donor families across the nation.
The historic milestone and world record was confirmed by United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit powering the U.S. organ donation and transplantation system. Many of these transplants have been orchestrated by LifeLink Georgia, the engine behind the Georgia organ donation and transplant system. LifeLink Georgia has single-handedly facilitated thousands of organ transplants, significantly contributing to this major milestone.
The first successful transplant took place in Boston in 1954. Here are key achievements in the years since:
● A record-breaking 41,000-plus transplants were performed nationwide in 2021, more than double the rate from 25 years ago;
● Liver and heart transplants continue to set annual all-time volume records – for the past 9 and 10 years, respectively;
● Organ donation is increasing; more than 500,000 transplants took place after 2007;
● In 2021, 58% of all kidney recipients were patients of color – up from 33% in 1988;
● One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and change the lives of as many as 75 through tissue donation.
Individuals can help the U.S. reach the next million transplants as an organ donor at sierradonor.org.
