The University of Georgia’s soil judging team placed third at a recent regional contest, qualifying them for the national competition in March. From left is the team coach, Matthew Levi, and team members Austin Wiggins, Therese Thompson, Christine Melley, Skyler Ellis and Shea Hoffman.

 Special Photo: UGA

ATHENS — The Dirt Dawgs, the University of Georgia’s soil judging team, placed third in the recent 2022 regional soil judging contest against 11 other universities. They will move on to compete in the national soil judging competition held in Oklahoma in March.

Soil judging involves examining soil horizons in large soil pits approximately 5 feet deep, quantifying, describing and naming the soil in each pit using soil morphology and taxonomy. Additionally, competitors interpret what the soil might be good for — farming, homesites, foundations for building roads or various other uses. During the regional competition, the team practiced for three days before each student had four soil pits to examine and judge, with 50 minutes spent at each pit.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

