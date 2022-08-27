New Faculty Tour Jaemor Farms

UGA Extension’s new Master Forager program, a yearlong series on foraging principles and guidelines, is now open for registrants.

 Special Photo: Rick O’Quinn/UGA

GRIFFIN — The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s novel Master Forager program has spots available for curious Georgians interested in learning how to safely harvest and use herbs, fungi and more.

“The past couple of years have shifted the way people think about their food supply and nature around them. The Master Forager team’s goal is to provide real, hands-on wild harvesting experience that is both practical and memorable,” Pike County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent and County Extension Coordinator Brooklyne Wassel, a coordinator of the program, said.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

