ATHENS — Each year, hundreds of international researchers — from master’s degree students to academic faculty — apply to come to the University of Georgia to work in a wide range of academic fields.
In the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, dozens of international scholars are working with faculty on important research that furthers the mission of the college while benefiting visiting scholars and their home institutions.
“Our faculty get the benefit of working with experienced research scholars who are funded by their home governments or institutions to come here for several months up to a year,” Victoria McMaken, coordinator of international programs at CAES, said. “They are full members of the labs they work in and their goal is to be as productive as possible and to publish academic papers based on their work.”
CAES is among the top colleges at UGA for the number of international research scholars hosted each year, Robin Catmur-Smith, director of immigration services with the UGA Office of Global Engagement, said.
“We have people from all over the world who come to UGA do research and teach,” Catmur-Smith said. “In a non-COVID year, we host about 900 international scholars and faculty each year. In addition, we have about 2,500 international students each year from more than 100 countries.”
John Gonzalez: Home institution: Kagoshima University, Kagoshima, Japan
Education: Master’s degree candidate, meat science
Faculty sponsor: John Michael Gonzalez, associate professor, Department of Animal and Dairy Science
As a master’s degree student at Kagoshima University, Haginouchi’s research focuses on fetal development in Wagyu cattle and how maternal nutrition influences offspring growth. Haginouchi’s graduate advisor at Kagoshima University is interested in metabolic imprinting, focusing on genetically “programming” cattle to grow more efficiently on grass. It takes about 10 tons of feed to raise one animal, and because Japan does not produce its own corn due to land scarcity, producers must import feed at a high cost.
At UGA, Haginouchi is working with poultry to determine how a compound used to increase embryonic growth influences the development of muscle fibers in chicks, hoping to translate the science to Wagyu cattle research. Gonzalez’s recent research centers on manipulating embryonic muscle growth and looking at the effects of transportation on muscle fatigue in livestock.
“Japanese farms are very small and we have smaller production systems,” said Haginouchi, estimating that a large Wagyu farm in Japan may have 200 to 300 cattle, while a small producer may have only three to five animals. Wagyu cattle are raised in a very intensive, barn-based system versus larger, pasture-based cattle raising operations in the U.S. “Producers are interested in utilizing grazing systems for cattle in Japan. We have a lot of mountains where cattle can graze.”
Martha Sanchez: Home institution: Universidad de Valle, Cali, Colombia
Education: Ph.D., food engineering
Faculty sponsor: Faith Critzer, associate professor, Department of Food Science and Technology
Sanchez-Tamayo studies the antimicrobial properties of four essential oils (oregano, clove bud, coriander, cinnamon bark) against Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella and E. coli bacteria when incorporated into wax coatings for organic apples. After inoculating organic apples with the bacteria, Sanchez coats the apples with wax mixed with different concentrations and combinations of essential oils, testing the fruit over a defined storage period to determine the efficacy of the coatings.
“I have worked with antimicrobial coatings, specifically for mangoes, incorporating essential oils into coatings to see if they work against a specific fungus, Colletotrichum gloeosporioides,” said Sanchez-Tamayo, who continued her research at Washington State University, where she performed a six-month internship testing the efficacy of essential oils against Salmonella on mangoes.
The research has the potential to be used with other agricultural crops treated with edible wax, which is widely used to extend shelf life, improve the appearance and reduce moisture loss in transport and retail display.
Sanchez-Tamayo said she chose her field of study for the benefit it could have for people and producers.
“I was looking for something that can help people. I chose food engineering because of the close involvement with public health and food safety,” she added.
Doctoral student Ozan Altin: Home institution: Ankara University, Ankara, Turkey
Education: Doctoral student, Department of Food Engineering
Faculty sponsor: Fanbin Kong, professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology
Altin’s doctoral research focuses on the thawing process of frozen food products in parallel electrode radio frequency systems. His goal is to develop an innovative system design, determine the optimum processing conditions and learn the effects on drip loss and texture in frozen chicken breast meat.
At UGA, Altin is working with Kong using mathematical computer modeling to compare three methods of radio frequency thawing technology on frozen chicken breast meat. In the lab, he prepares samples for radio frequency thawing using fiber-optic probes connected to a computer to monitor second-by-second temperatures during the process, collecting data on surface temperature distribution using thermal imaging cameras. He then validates the previously developed models based on the experimental data. The purpose of the study is to determine the optimum process condition based on the end quality of the chicken meat, comparing color, texture and drip loss using the technology at UGA compared to the two radio frequency systems in Turkey.
“I change the parameters of the process to see how it affects temperature distribution and other factors so we can optimize the processing,” Altin, who said he values the one-on-one interaction he has had with his UGA mentor, said. “Dr. Kong has provided very good advice for my doctoral thesis, and other faculty in food science and technology have been open to me using their laboratories and equipment.”
While at UGA, Altin is developing research ideas using radio frequency and cold plasma technologies and helping Kong with other research projects. After completing his doctoral work in summer 2023, he said he hopes to continue working on designing innovative radio frequency systems for industrial applications.
Postdoctoral researcher Jihwan Lee: Home institution: Chungbuk National University, Cheongju, South Korea
Education: Ph.D., poultry nutrition
Faculty sponsor: Woo Kyun Kim, professor, Department of Poultry Science
Lee is a specialist in monogastric animal nutrition with an interest in poultry nutrition. As a postdoctoral researcher in Kim’s lab, Lee is evaluating the function of amino acids in poultry challenged with coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis. Lee is also studying how gene expression in birds is related to poultry gut health.
Lee became interested in research opportunities at UGA after reading several journal publications authored by Kim, so he applied for the postdoctoral position open in Kim’s lab.
“Korea does not have enough research funding, so sometimes it is hard to analyze the various parameters needed in research,” Lee said. “I was advised that if I came to the U.S., I would have access to the best research equipment and techniques.”
Kim said he was impressed with Lee’s academic record and their research interests aligned.
“His publication record is stellar, and we also have a very productive lab, so his interest and his productivity is really a match with what we are doing,” Kim said. “I know his former academic supervisor in Korea, as well, and he was highly recommended.”
Lee is one of many international students working in Kim’s lab and other labs in poultry science, which helps expand their professional networks. He said the scale of research possible at UGA is beneficial to his studies.
“In Korea, I have never seen a university that owns such a large experimental farm as UGA,” said Lee, who first pursued civil engineering before a documentary on swine and broiler chicken farms in Korea spurred his interest in the industry. “I think Korea is making steady efforts to maximize animals’ performance to meet the growing demand for meat, and thus I want to help to improve how things are done in Korea.”
