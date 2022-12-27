ATHENS — Each year, hundreds of international researchers — from master’s degree students to academic faculty — apply to come to the University of Georgia to work in a wide range of academic fields.

In the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, dozens of international scholars are working with faculty on important research that furthers the mission of the college while benefiting visiting scholars and their home institutions.

Recommended for you

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags