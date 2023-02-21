estate planning.jpeg

FVSU Extension Agent Brenda Maddox, left, and UGA Extension Agent Keishon Thomas, right, work with a client at a workshop for the Georgia Farmers Initiative for Training and Sustainability program, which helps Georgians complete estate plans through education and technical assistance.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

FORT VALLEY — While many people like to plan every detail of their lives, planning for death is not often high on the list.

The statistics bear this out. According to most recent data, the rate of Americans dying without a will, called intestacy, is between 40 to 70%, depending on factors such as race and income levels.

Recommended for you

Cal Powell is the director of communications for the University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Tags

More News