WASHINGTON — Each year, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA), an independent nonprofit organization committed to liberal arts education and academic freedom, releases a national survey assessing core curricular requirements at more than 1,100 U.S. colleges and universities. This year, the University of Georgia is one of only 23 schools to receive an “A” rating.
The survey, “What Will They Learn? 2020–2021,” examines course requirements in seven subject areas widely recognized as critically important to a twenty-first century college education by ACTA’s Council of Scholars: Composition, Literature (intermediate-level), Foreign Language, U.S. Government or History, Economics, Mathematics and Natural Science. To earn an “A,” a school must require all students to study at least six of these foundational subjects.
Given that general education makes up one-quarter to one-third of a student’s academic program at most universities, choosing a school with a strong core is just as important as choosing the right major. Unfortunately, too many colleges have allowed their general education programs to erode over the decades, failing to ensure that students graduate prepared for informed civic participation and equipped to compete in a complex and ever-evolving job market.
At a time in which young people are changing jobs and even industries with unprecedented frequency, it is incumbent upon colleges and universities to foster a lifelong learning orientation. Engagement with the Great Books and big ideas is one of the best ways to unleash students’ creativity, develop strong analytical abilities, and build clear and precise written communication skills.
“Liberal education is essential not only for providing our work force with creative and critical thinkers, but for cultivating the kind of informed, conscious, and engaged citizens that representative democracies require,” ACTA President Michael Poliakoff said. “We should all thank the University of Georgia for its deep commitment to the liberal arts; today more than ever, maintaining high curricular standards is essential to advancing the public interest.”
ACTA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to academic freedom, academic excellence, and accountability in higher education. The organization receives no government funding and is supported through the generosity of individuals and foundations.
