ATHENS -- A new partnership between the University of Georgia and Hall County Schools opens courses in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences to qualified high school students from the north Georgia district.

Through the CAES-Ivester Rising Scholars Program, Hall County high school students attending the Howard E. Ivester Early College, a dual enrollment campus in Gainesville, are attending classes at UGA’s Athens campus for both high school and college credits. High school students in the Hall County School District must apply and be accepted to IEC and meet admission requirements for UGA to participate.

