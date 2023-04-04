ATHENS -- Each semester, UGA welcomes scholars from across the globe to promote collaborative research. The Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program awards merit-based grants to international academics who seek to further their education and participate in research projects at American universities. More than 800 international scholars come to universities in the U.S. annually, with visits ranging from three months to one year

UGA has a long history of hosting Fulbright students and scholars from around the world. The university hosted its first Fulbright Visiting Scholar in 1966 and has welcomed 233 to campus since then.

