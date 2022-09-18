lake blackshear.jpeg

 Special Photo

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia.

The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.

