The University of Georgia is ranked 10th on a new list of top public colleges and universities in the country.

The University of Georgia is ranked 10th on a new list of top public colleges and universities in the country.

The list, released by the rankings platform Niche this week, rates more than 500 schools based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.

