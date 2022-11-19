20221102_PFP_ADT_MARCM_025.dng

Pedro Fontes is an assistant professor in beef cattle reproductive physiology in the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at the University of Georgia.

 Special Photo: Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — Pedro Fontes started working with cattle at a young age.

Growing up helping on his family’s cow-calf operation in Brazil, Fontes enjoyed being on the farm and working with cattle.

