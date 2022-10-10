poultry heat.jpg

Professor Harsha Thippareddi works with graduate students in his lab at the University of Georgia.

 Special Photo: Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Georgia, and poultry is the largest sector of that industry, with nearly 1.4 billion broiler chickens produced each year on thousands of farms around the state.

An important aspect of the industry is the transportation of chickens from the farm to processing facilities, or more specifically, preventing bird loss during transportation. One of the major factors in bird loss during transportation is temperature, particularly in the South, where high temperatures and humidity can account for 2% to 3% in losses during transportation, impacting farmers’ profits.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.