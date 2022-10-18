ugarden.jpg

UGArden has become a place where students from all over the university come to volunteer and learn organic gardening.

 Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — The gardens JoHannah Biang imagined creating when she was an undergraduate student were filled with ornamental flowers and trees, lush and beautiful, nourishing to the soul.

Now, as a doctoral student and long-time manager of UGArden, University of Georgia’s student-run farm, Biang is rooted and flourishing, an integral part of creating and sustaining an operation that has put food on the plates of thousands of underserved individuals and families in the greater Athens area.

