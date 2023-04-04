women ag 1.jpg

UGA Extension Leadership Specialist Lauren Griffeth, who raises show sheep, said she appreciates the opportunities agrileadHER provides to network with other women in agriculture.

ATHENS — The University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences recently launched a virtual agrileadHER community platform to offer a welcoming space for women in farming and other agricultural professions.

The new platform is available for a $40 annual membership fee that includes access to monthly webinars on a wide array of topics, from production to stress management, and an online community for women farmers from across the country to network.

