JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — More than 300 high school and middle school students will compete at East Tennessee State University here on Saturday with underwater robots at the Appalachian Highlands Super Regional for the Marine Advanced Technology Education Remote Operated Vehicle (MATE ROV).
The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the ETSU Basler Center for Physical Activity. Admission is free for the general public.
This collaborative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) game format is based on real-world challenges facing the ocean. MATE is a powerful student engagement initiative that enhances math and science skills through hands-on, student-centered learning, which promotes a strong 21st-century work force.
Each year, the MATE ROV Competition brings together a STEM community of learners to tackle real-world problems from around the world. This year, the competition highlights the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and inspiring the global community to embrace environmental, social and governance efforts to create a sustainable future on our ocean planet.
The competition is challenging its community to design and build an ROV and the necessary sensors and tooling to support work to combat climate change, provide clean energy, feed the growing global population, monitor ocean health, preserve maritime history and deliver, together, the ocean we need, organizers say, for the future we want.
“This competition will celebrate (in one day) the students who have dedicated months in preparation for this tough STEM (underwater) challenge,” STREAMWORKS Education Executive Director Dennis Courtney said. “These kids are extremely tough and STEM-ready for the future.”
The Appalachian Highlands Super Regional is presented by STREAMWORKS and sponsored by Ballad Health, the Niswonger Foundation and ETSU.
STREAMWORKS is an educational program that delivers enhanced opportunities for students (grades K—12) to participate in exciting mentor and project-based programs that focus on STEM skills, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities.
