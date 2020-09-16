ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has elected Regent Sachin Shailendra to a second one-year term as the board’s chairman and Regent Cade Joiner to a one-year term as the vice chairman.
Shailendra will serve as board chair through Dec. 31, 2021. Representing the 13th district on the Board of Regents, Shailendra is the founder and president of SG Contracting Inc. His company has an extensive portfolio of new construction and renovation projects on which he works with property owners, subcontractors, architects and designers. Shailendra has served on the board since 2014.
Shailendra is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and an alumnus of Woodward Academy, where he has served as former president of the school's Alumni Association and as a member of the school’s Advisory Council. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and a member of the Atlanta Police Foundation. He is also a board member of both the Georgia REACH Foundation and the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta Sports Network.
Shailendra resides in metro Atlanta with his wife and family.
“I am humbled and honored to continue serving in support of the state’s public colleges and universities and the important work they do to help more students graduate and make Georgia economically competitive,” Shailendra said. “The system’s most important role is to do all it can to support them in that success, no matter the circumstances. I’m thankful to my fellow regents for their trust. I am also grateful for all Chancellor (Steve) Wrigley, his staff and especially our campuses have done to serve our students, families and the citizens of Georgia.”
Joiner will serve as the board’s vice chair through Dec. 31, 2021. He is a 2001 marketing graduate from the University of Georgia and the founder of Shred-X Secure Document Destruction, one of the largest independent shredding companies in the Southeast. The company was named as one of the 100 fastest growing businesses in Georgia. Joiner has served on the board since earlier this year.
“This is first and foremost an opportunity to serve and support the university system and our students,” Joiner, an at-large member of the Board of Regents, said. “USG institutions and our faculty and staff do a fantastic job, and it’s an honor to take on this role to further the system’s priorities of affordability, efficiency and completion.”
Joiner serves as chairman of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia, an organization with 8,000 member businesses across the state. He is a board member for the UGA Entrepreneurship Program and Georgia Workforce Development Board. He also advises the boards of several start-ups.
The University of Georgia recently named Joiner as one of its 40 most distinguished graduates under the age of 40. In 2018, Joiner served on the Finance Committee for Gov. Brian Kemp and was also on the Executive Committee of the Kemp Inaugural. In early 2019, he was named co-chairman of the Georgians First Commission. He regularly appears in the media discussing business issues and has been featured on Fox News, CNN and in the Wall Street Journal.
Joiner lives in Brookhaven with his family.
The Board of Regents is a constitutional body that governs the University System of Georgia, which comprises 26 public colleges and universities, the Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Archives, and serves more than 333,000 students.
