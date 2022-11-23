usda ag.jpg

 Special Photo: USDA

ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry to discuss how FSA supports agricultural producers and to provide guidance on how these producers can start working with the agency.

“Our visit with Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry is instrumental in our effort to inform producers of FSA’s suite of commodity, conservation, disaster assistance and loan programs,” Tripp said. “AGL is an organization that connects agricultural leaders across the state of Georgia. It is extremely important that we have these conversations with industry leaders to bring awareness to and amplify available FSA resources.

