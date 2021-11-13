ALBANY -- With momentum running out among adults getting COVID-19 vaccinations, medical professionals are gearing up to reach the largest pool of the eligible unvaccinated -- those who are ages 5 to 11.
Since children’s doses, which contain one-third of the amount of Pfizer vaccine given to adults, became available for use on Monday, more than a million in that age group have been vaccinated nationwide.
Among adults, the largest number of shots recently have been going to those getting booster doses, while those receiving initial and second shots has declined.
During a vaccination clinic last week at which Dougherty County residents received $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated, the booster category had the most takers for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at 696. Another 221 received a first dose and 293 got a second dose.
As the current surge of COVID’s delta variant spread, the number of county residents seeking vaccines also began climbing. But as the surge appears to be winding down, so has that enthusiasm.
“We are noticing now in our clinic at the site where we give vaccinations, most of the people who are coming in now are getting boosters,” Vamell Lovett, nurse manager at the Dougherty County Health Department, said during a Friday coronavirus news conference. “However, the numbers for those that are getting fist and second shots are down right now.”
As of Friday, 46 percent of residents were fully vaccinated with two doses and 50 percent had received at least one dose.
A community campaign is seeking to get 75 percent vaccinated by the end of the year, and Lovett encouraged residents to take advantage of the free shots offered from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday at the health department.
The number of patients hospitalized at Phoebe’s facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester was at 23 on Friday, but nearly half of those are critically ill, with 11 in the system’s COVID intensive care unit, 10 of whom were on ventilators.
“That is an 89 percent decrease from our peak in August and a decrease of 41 percent since this time last week,” Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer for the health system, said of the 23 COVID patients. "That is good news.”
The health system has admitted 1,066 COVID patients since the surge began, and of those 96 percent were unvaccinated, she said.
Phoebe rolled out vaccinations for those 5 to 11 during the past week at its pediatric clinic in Americus, at its Meredyth Place clinic in Albany and at the Laurel Place clinic in Lee County.
“We will add additional clinics next week,” Grant said. “We continue to believe the vaccine is safe for our children, because I believe in the science. In clinical trials, the vaccine has proved to be extremely safe for children and nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID.”
During the past week, one Phoebe patient with the disease died, and there have been two deaths of Dougherty County residents during November.
Parents can schedule appointments for their children by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6863).
The highest death toll during the current surge was 34 in September, with 29 deaths in August and 17 in September, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reported during the news conference. Eight Dougherty County residents have died from complications of COVID-19 since Oct. 22, and vaccinations, including for children, will help reduce the risks of a post-holiday surge, he said.
“I had someone ask me ‘I’m just going to wait and see if y’all are going to give kids money’ (for vaccinations),” Fowler said. “Why would y’all put your child’s life at risk for money? It’s just not worth it when it comes down to a child’s life.”
