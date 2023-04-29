GavelCivilRightsHC1602_source.tif

MACON – A Valdosta resident was sentenced to federal prison this week for possessing child sexual abuse material of extremely young minors after an initial investigation into the defendant taking suspicious photos of a young woman at her workplace.

James Spencer Cochran, 50, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release and $4,500 in restitution to a victim by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on April 26, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child sexual abuse material on Sept. 20, 2022. In addition, Cochran will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison.

