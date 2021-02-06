DUBLIN — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is collaborating with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center located in Warner Robins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans 65 and older who currently are enrolled at the Dublin VAMC.
“Making the COVID-19 vaccine available to as many veterans as possible is one of our highest priorities as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer said. “We are currently prioritizing veterans 65 and older since they are the most at-risk demographic, and we become more effective by expanding vaccination administration to areas with high veteran populations.”
Working with the Georgia VECTR Center to administer COVID-19 vaccines to currently enrolled veterans 65 and older is a strategic victory. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Warner Robins is home to approximately 77,400 residents, and the census estimates Houston County’s population is close to 158,000. This area is also home to approximately 21,000 Veterans.
“We’re happy to be partnering with the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center to provide the vaccine to eligible veterans while giving the VECTR Center an opportunity to share services we provide,” Patricia Ross, a retired USAF colonel and the Georgia VECTR Center’s chief operating officer, said. “Our mission aligns very well with the mission of VA — to take care of America’s heroes, and we’re proud to help Dublin VA as they perform this valuable service at the VECTR Center.”
The vaccine will be available at the Georgia VECTR Center starting Monday and will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The vaccination clinic is by appointment only (no walk-ins accepted due to limited vaccine supply), and eligible veterans can schedule their appointment by calling (478) 277-6762. The VECTR Center is located at 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd. in Warner Robins.
More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Carl Vinson VAMC has provided more than 5,000 initial doses and approximately 700 second doses for veterans.
