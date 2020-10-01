WASHINGTON – As the critical shortage of healthy poll workers looms over the November election, the Voter Protection Corps announced a new nationwide partnership to recruit poll workers with Vote.org, the nation’s largest nonprofit voting registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform.
“Over the last few months, we have seen the impact of COVID-19 on poll worker recruitment in primaries across the country,” Voter Protection Corps Chairman Quentin Palfrey said in a news release. “Poll workers play a critical role in local, state and federal elections by preventing long lines, delays and other problems that have a suppressive effect on voter turnout. Having enough poll workers will help ensure everyone has the ability to safely, successfully vote in the November election.”
“The Voter Protection Corps is proud to partner with Vote.org to recruit poll workers nationwide,” Voter Protection Corps Executive Director Bob LaRocca said. “Poll workers are necessary to ensure successful Election Day in-person voting operations, serving as a resource for voters, running operations where people vote, and keeping machines and equipment clean and safe.”
Recruiting and retaining enough poll workers to keep polling locations open is critical to limiting voter disenfranchisement and ensuring everyone who wants or needs to vote in person has the ability.
"With an expected shortage of poll workers this election, we believe it is crucial to convince young people to volunteer, stepping in to help the vulnerable, older population that typically staff the polls," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said. "Vote.org is thrilled to partner with the Voter Protection Corps and recruit poll workers, ensuring every American has an opportunity to participate in our democratic process this election. When more people vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy.”
In the last presidential election, three-quarters of all Americans who cast a ballot — nearly 110 million people — did so in person at an early voting site or on Election Day. Members of historically marginalized groups voted in person at even higher rates. In a 2018 census report, black Americans were the most likely racial group tracked to participate in in-person voting, at 88 percent, and the least likely to vote through the mail. Native Americans, younger voters with less stable mailing addresses, the homeless, voters with disabilities and those who need language assistance all use in-person voting more heavily.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commissions reported in 2017 most jurisdictions struggled to recruit poll workers and the majority were over the age of 60. Polling locations need high-quality poll workers to ensure the in-person voting process operates safely and efficiently, affords voters the extent of their rights, minimizes wait times and reduces errors that can hamper voting.
Over the last five months, the Voter Protection Corps has worked alongside state and county election officials to recruit qualified poll workers across the county.
