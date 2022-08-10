ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood is experiencing an increased need for Type O blood. Multiple hospitals throughout OneBlood’s service area are experiencing high usage of Type O blood, and it is putting increased pressure on the blood supply.
“It is vital that a robust supply of Type O blood is available at all times. OneBlood is urging all eligible donors with Type O blood to please visit a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive as soon as possible,” Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations, said in a news release.
Forty-five percent of the U.S. population has Type O blood, making it the blood type in the highest demand by hospitals. Additionally, Type O blood is the blood type used to help save trauma patients.
“Summer is a challenging time for blood donations,” Forbes said. “Despite the challenges, the need for blood does not stop. Every day patients in local hospitals depend on blood donors to survive. To ensure a ready blood supply is available, it requires donors to donate on a regular basis.”
To find a donation location, visit oneblood.org or call 1-888-9Donate.
