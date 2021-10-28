Editor's Note: Seventh in a planned series about the nine candidates running for the Ward II, Ward III and Ward V Albany Commission seats in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
ALBANY — As an Albany City Commission candidate, RyShari Burley is looking to be the choice for a new generation, as well as serving those who have come before with new ideas while building on the things that have worked in the past.
The 27-year-old U.S. Army veteran is working toward a degree in political science through the University of Maryland Global Campus and operates the e-commerce site Burley and Allen.
Burley is in a three-way race for the Ward V seat with incumbent Bob Langstaff and fellow challenger Colette Jenkins.
A Mitchell County native, over the past nearly two years Burley said he has immersed himself in political life in Albany.
“I want to bring a sense of community for our generation, the younger generation,” Burley said, pointing to a 10 percent loss in population in 2020 compared to the 2010 U.S. Census. “I’ve studied Albany for a while. I’ve been going to commission meetings. I figured (running for office) was a way to bring my fresh ideas to build a city for a younger generation. I want to be able to bring a style of Albany that will serve younger generations and older generations.”
Building on that theme, Burley said he would like to see the city provide recreational opportunities to all residents. Those activities can also assist in addressing crime, and more collaboration between the city and the Dougherty County Commission could help expand recreation for everyone.
“I want a recreation department that meets the needs for everyone,” he said. “One thing I don’t like is kids having to stand on corners and beg for money to be able to do something. It seems to me we put more money toward the people who are out there doing crime than the kids who are looking to do something positive.”
For Burley, addressing crime in the city is one of the biggest issues. In addition to raising salaries to help the city recruit and retain needed law enforcement officers, he said he would like to make sure they are trained and equipped with the latest technology.
His thinking goes beyond those steps to addressing public safety as a whole by looking at mental health and the benefit of the medication Narcan, which can revive a person who has overdosed on an opiate substance. While there are providers in the community, the candidate said the city should make the public aware of how to access those services.
“We need to do a lot more outreach dealing with mental illness and drug overdoses,” Burley said.
The third issue Burley has embraced is creating a more vibrant economic foundation in the city. Among his ideas are creation of an economic task force made up of representatives from a wide range of groups including city and county governments, the Dougherty County School System, residents, the Albany Police Department and business leaders.
He also would propose a program to assist businesses.
“I want to be able to create economic relief for mom-and-pop businesses so it allows businesses to be able to keep with our economic growth,” he said.
Recalling a girl he recently saw selling lemonade on Slappey Boulevard, Burley said he had the thought that a program promoting entrepreneurship among young people could help them get a break on success and more likely to remain in Albany instead of moving away.
“The city would be able to give her a grant to have a building,” he said. “Now she’s having cookies and lemonade. Maybe she’s having baked goods now. You’ll be able to help kids in Albany be productive citizens.”
Another goal Burley said he would pursue as a candidate would be to bring business development to the area around the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport and promote attractions that make Albany a destination city.
“These are the fresh ideas I’d like to see,” he said. “I want to ramp up our tomorrow. When I look at Albany, it has so much potential.”
