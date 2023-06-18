Warming Pacific water could bring more severe storms to Albany area in fall, winter

El Niño was not a factor in the sweeping series of storms that pounded southwest Georgia last week, but weather officials say it could mean more severe storms in the fall and winter.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The “boy” is back, and although his arrival may not be felt much over the summer, it could make for a more severe weather events later in the year.

What that could mean, weather officials say, is more storm systems in the region in the late fall and into the winter.

