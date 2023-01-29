WASHINGTON — Georgia's U.S. Senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, announced committee appointments recently for the 118th Congress.
Ossoff was selected to serve on the powerful U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, and he will continue to serve on the Senate Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Rules Committees.
Ossoff’s appointment to the Intelligence Committee, well-known for its bipartisanship, will enable him to strengthen military, intelligence and law enforcement facilities in Georgia and sustain his focus on strengthening U.S. national security and bipartisan Congressional oversight.
“The safety and security of Georgia families are my highest priorities,” Ossoff said in a news release. “On the Intelligence Committee, I will continue to focus on strengthening U.S. national security and leading effective bipartisan Congressional oversight.”
The new assignment complements Ossoff’s service on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, with which he said he will continue working to keep Georgians safe and oversee key federal agencies, including the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.
Warnock was officially re-appointed to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, where he will play a crucial role in crafting the 2023 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government, authorizing a majority of the programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as the nation’s nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Farm Bill also addresses agriculture community priorities such as commodities, crop insurance, forestry, conservation, trade promotion, nutrition assistance, research (including research at land-grant institutions), and rural development (such as rural housing and rural broadband).
“Agriculture is central to Georgia’s economy, and with the Farm Bill up for reauthorization this year, I’m excited to champion the needs of Georgians while forging bipartisan consensus to help our farmers and producers thrive,” Warnock said. “I’m looking forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and the Capitol, to advance bipartisan ideas in the Farm Bill that will benefit Georgia’s farmers and agriculture industries."
Additionally, Warnock was re-appointed to the Senate Commerce Committee, where he will play a role in helping the committee to update the Federal Aviation Administration’s authorizing legislation, which is set to expire this year. Long-term authorization bills provide FAA with fiscal certainty and make possible the reliable, predictable funding FAA needs to invest in critical priorities that ensure safe, efficient air travel.
“I’m excited to continue my work on the Commerce committee and I plan to keep fighting to ensure Georgia’s consumers and businesses are set up for success,” he said. “I am especially eager to work on the FAA reauthorization, and I look forward to working with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to find solutions that will keep our flying skies safe and friendly for Georgia travelers.”
Senator Warnock is a champion for Georgia’s airports. He recently secured $40 million for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Concourse D redevelopment and was a crucial advocate for Delta’s new route to Cape Town, South Africa.