ATLANTA -- Former President Obama announced his endorsement of the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. This announcement comes on the heels of endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign and former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder Jr.
President Obama’s backing is the latest indication of the Democratic Party coalescing around Warnock and adds to his growing support from state and national figures, including Stacey Abrams, every Democratic member of Georgia’s Congressional delegation, the majority of the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus, and the majority of the State House and Senate’s Democratic members. Since leaving office following his historic tenure as the nation’s 44th president, Obama has remained one of the Democratic Party’s and America’s most popular figures.
“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and pre-existing conditions protections from Republican assault," Obama said, indicating a number of national Democratic contenders. "They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us — but it begins by electing Democrats right now. So give these candidates your vote — and vote early if you can, either by mail or in person."
“I am deeply honored to earn the support of President Obama in this movement," Warnock said in a news release. "With the Affordable Care Act under siege and our constitutional right to vote being threatened, Georgians and all Americans deserve leaders in Washington who are committed to doing the people’s business. That’s the type of servant leader and Senator I will be. Our campaign honors that commitment.
Warnock launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate in January 2020, and independent analysts at Cook Political immediately moved the race to one of the most competitive in the nation. Warnock outraised every candidate -- Democrat and Republican-- for the special election in the first two fundraising quarters of this year. He’s also earned support from leaders across the state, including Abrams, the late John Lewis, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, Ambassador Andrew Young, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, the Georgia AFL-CIO and countless local officials.
In addition to support from Georgians, Warnock is backed by Planned Parenthood, End Citizens United, Human Rights Campaign, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC as well as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and more than 30 United States Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker.
