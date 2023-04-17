warnock ride.jpg

Sen. Raphael Warnock exits a self-driving tractor at a UGA farm on a tour of agriculture technical.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WATKINSVILLE — Sen. Raphael Warnock took a ride on an unusual tractor late last week. The driver held up his arms in the classic “Look, ma, no hands!” pose, but Warnock was never in any danger.

Warnock, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited the University of Georgia’s Iron Horse Farm in Greene County for a demonstration on the latest in precision agriculture technology, including the self-driving tractor that he took for a spin.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags