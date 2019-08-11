VALDOSTA — WWALS Watershed Coalition will host a fun-filled day of "Boomerang" paddle racing and leisurely paddling on the idyllic blackwater Withlacoochee River on Oct. 26 with plenty of water, no deadfalls, plus shoals. Participants will paddle from State Line Ramp in Georgia, with staggered starts for turnarounds in Florida at 1, 2, and 3 miles, then back to where the event started.
Tickets are $20 until Oct. 15, then $30.
“Sign up to race and get a beer for participating,” Boomerang mastermind Bobby McKenzie said in a news release. “Thanks to Georgia Beer Company.”
Vendors vested in conservation or stewardship of the state's waters already signed up include VSU CORE, Boy Scouts, and TNT Hot Dogs. Nonprofit vendors are free, and a $20 fee is charged for-profit vendors.
“This is good ecotourism for Lowndes and Brooks Counties, Georgia, and Hamilton and Madison counties, Florida,” Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said. “Maybe we can get a little friendly state-line rivalry going on.
"Also, (the boomerang event is) another fun opportunity to wear your Halloween costumes.”
Sponsors get their name and logo on a banner, in announcements, and in flyers, with various other perks at different levels of sponsorship.
Everything about WWALS Boomerang 2019:
-- WWALS Watershed Coalition (WWALS):
-- Vision: A healthy watershed with clean, swimmable, fishable, drinkable water.
-- Mission: WWALS Watershed Coalition advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, and Suwannee River watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities.
-- Suwannee Riverkeeper is a staff position and a project of WWALS Watershed Coalition as the Waterkeeper Alliance member for the Suwannee River Basin, since December 2016.