Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings and bring the popular convenience store to southern and coastal Georgia.

In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.

“Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach more customers with our quality fresh food, beverages and community support friends and neighbors,” John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said in a news release. “Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle, and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast.”

