ALBANY -- The Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to make it easier for people coming from near and far to find attractions in and around the Good Life City.
The organization is engaged in the first of two phases of a signage project that will place welcome signs at two major roads entering town and placing additional directional signs to tourist destinations.
“For vehicle directional signage, we’re looking at 52 signs that will include 24 points of interest, just to kind of (point out) our attractions, the Government Center and frequented destinations,” Rashelle Beasley, director of tourism at the CVB, said.
Other signs on the list include Chehaw Park, both of the Albany State University campuses, the Flint RiverQuarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
“There is (currently) no directional signage pointing people towards the civil rights museum,” Beasley said.
The second phase of the project, which has a budget of $380,000, will focus on directional signage in the downtown area.
“One of the things we have been working toward at the Convention and Visitors Bureau is a way-finding project," Beasley said. “This is not only for people who are looking for them and to get there easily, but to let them know we have certain attractions.”
The signs are meant to be helpful to visitors from surrounding towns who may not be familiar with downtown and the location of other sites as well as those driving through for the first time from farther away. A number of travelers looking for a more scenic and less hectic drive than Interstate 75 pass through Albany on U.S. Highway 19 and other routes, and the signs will alert them to activities the area offers, Beasley said.
“A lot of people aren’t aware we have a zoo, but if you place several directional signs to Chehaw and the RiverQuarium, it makes people aware of what we have in Albany,” she said.
Radium Springs is another popular destination for out-of-town and -state visitors that will be showcased through the project.
The CVB currently is marketing the Radium Springs area as a destination offering safe recreational and scenic opportunities during the pandemic, Beasley said. Other indoor attractions also remain open and ready for business, and the organization’s marketing efforts also are promoting them.
“The RiverQuarium, Thronateeksa and (Albany) Museum of Art are open and taking all the precautions to remain open,” she said. “We just continue telling our story and telling people we are open in a safe way.”
Due to the pandemic and associated delays, the CVB did not have a time frame for when the first phase of the signage project will be completed.
